Why You'll Want To Visit Costco For A Store Anniversary

For fellow foodies who view grocery shopping as a hobby, you don't need an excuse to make a trip to your fave retailer to load up on goodies. And there's no shortage of reasons to flock to Costco – the feast of free Costco samples, the viral food court snacks, the secret hacks that make Kirkland bakery items even cheaper – you name it. But now you have another reason to run to everyone's favorite mega big box store: the anniversary cake.

Costco has a truly massive floor plan but manages to retain a charming, almost homespun vibe that's warm and fuzzy despite being a major national chain. Perhaps it's because of the wealth of Easter eggs, lore, and hacks or how Costco celebrates its customers, like with slices of cake divvied out on individual store anniversaries, as a unique but somehow very on-brand move.

And true to form, because Costco does nothing small, the bulk seller parties supersize with a massive sheet cake to match, which, if you're lucky enough (or strategic enough) to be in the store on its anniversary, you can score a slice on the house. As Costco fans have taken to Reddit threads to share and compare notes, these celebratory anniversary cakes are truly Costco-sized — some users snapped pics of their local store's cake literally served on a stack of palates.

