You Can Buy A Full Bottle Of The World's Cheapest Liquor For Under $1

The phrase "cheap liquor" might have you conjuring painful mental images of mediocre vodka and horrendous hangovers. While this is normally an accurate association, one of the cheapest liquors in the world is actually surprisingly tasty. Called Lao-Lao, this rice-based whiskey ranges from 40% to 45% alcohol by volume; its name translates to "Laotian alcohol". The rice whiskey is popular amongst locals and backpackers throughout Laos, a country in Southern Asia between Thailand and Vietnam.

While you can always score cheap bargain liquor at Costco for $10 to $20 in the United States, an entire bottle of Lao-Lao can be purchased for under $1 USD. Don't let the low price tag scare you — it's a safe and popular drink, served in ceremonies at the end of traditional Laotian meals. If you're traveling throughout Laos, Lao-Lao is easy to find throughout the country in stores, tourist shops, and restaurants. Or, you can visit Ban Xang Hai, called Whiskey Village, which is known for its rice whiskey production. A 30-minute drive from the city of Luang Prabang, visitors can drive to the village or take a guided tour and try a sampling of rice whiskies produced here.