You Can Buy A Full Bottle Of The World's Cheapest Liquor For Under $1
The phrase "cheap liquor" might have you conjuring painful mental images of mediocre vodka and horrendous hangovers. While this is normally an accurate association, one of the cheapest liquors in the world is actually surprisingly tasty. Called Lao-Lao, this rice-based whiskey ranges from 40% to 45% alcohol by volume; its name translates to "Laotian alcohol". The rice whiskey is popular amongst locals and backpackers throughout Laos, a country in Southern Asia between Thailand and Vietnam.
While you can always score cheap bargain liquor at Costco for $10 to $20 in the United States, an entire bottle of Lao-Lao can be purchased for under $1 USD. Don't let the low price tag scare you — it's a safe and popular drink, served in ceremonies at the end of traditional Laotian meals. If you're traveling throughout Laos, Lao-Lao is easy to find throughout the country in stores, tourist shops, and restaurants. Or, you can visit Ban Xang Hai, called Whiskey Village, which is known for its rice whiskey production. A 30-minute drive from the city of Luang Prabang, visitors can drive to the village or take a guided tour and try a sampling of rice whiskies produced here.
How Lao-Lao is made and consumed
Unlike homebrewed moonshine, which is illegal in the United States, Lao-Lao is normally homemade and brewed (legally) in each village. The production of Lao-Lao is quite simple, and it first starts out by steaming rice. Then, it is combined with yeast and water, and brewed for about 20 days to a full month.The last step is distilling it to create a clear liquor. The abundance of rice and the ability to brew the liquor rather quickly are two factors that contribute to its low price tag.
There is not necessarily a standardized approach to brewing Lao-Lao, so each time you drink the rice whiskey, you'll probably experience a slightly different flavor. It can range from a strong vodka-like experience to a more pleasant, sweet, sake-like flavor. It may have slight tasting notes of grain or vanilla. Sometimes it's clear, and other times it is darker and infused with snakes, lizards, and insects. Adding reptiles and insects is supposed to infuse a unique flavor into the rice whiskey; it's not clear exactly what type of flavor these additions provide, so you'll have to try it yourself!
How to drink Lao-Lao
If you traveling throughout Laos, it's very likely that you will be offered Lao-Lao as a gesture of hospitality. This might occur at the end of a meal or as part of a tourist experience. It is meant to be drank in one sip, just like a shot. Even if shots aren't your thing, it's worth drinking the rice whiskey neat to first experience the pure flavor.
If a shot of Lao-Lao is too intense for you, it's possible to add to a cocktail. Because the liquor doesn't have an overpowering flavor on its own, it goes well with a diversity of mixers. Fresh fruit juice can be purchased for around $1 USD in Laos for a sweet and affordable cocktail; sugar cane juice is a refreshing and popular option in Laos that would make for an interesting mixed drink. If the Lao-Lao has a stronger vodka-like flavor, consider mixing in with a sweet drink, like soda. Or, drink the locals and add a shot of Lao-Lao to the country's national beer, Beer Lao.