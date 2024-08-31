Why Fish Sandwiches Always Taste Better At A Restaurant Vs At Home

Crispy, flaky, and flavorful, a fish sandwich can be absolutely divine if prepared properly. It's not the easiest dish to make at home though. There are many elements to consider, from getting the perfect crunch to keeping the interior tender and choosing the right condiments. It's a dish that many people don't even attempt to make at home. Instead, many turn to restaurants to get their fish sandwich fix.

If you've tried to master fish sandwiches yourself only to come up short when compared to your favorite restaurants, there could be several things going on. Chefs know that to make the best fish sandwiches, you need to choose the right fish, batter the fish so it won't fall apart, and get the oil temperature just right for a beautiful golden crust. Plus, chefs know which ingredients will take the sandwich from lackluster to lip-smacking good.

To help you achieve fish sandwich greatness, we spoke to several chefs and culinary experts to find out how they make top-quality fish sandwiches. This is their insight into why fish sandwiches always taste better at a restaurant than at home, along with some helpful tips on how you can master the dish.

