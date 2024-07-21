Here's How Long Orange Juice Stays Fresh After Opening

When you think of orange juice, you probably think of a big pitcher of it sitting front and center on the breakfast table. While its sweetness is perfect for pairing with savory breakfast foods like bacon and waffles, it's actually a very versatile ingredient; it can even be used to keep you hydrated. Orange juice can be consumed on its own, or it can be used to enhance the flavors of anything from slow cooker carnitas to a fun cocktail. But if you have a jug of OJ sitting in your refrigerator, how long will it last — and how do you know when it's gone bad?

The answer depends on a few factors. To start, fresh-squeezed orange juice often doesn't last quite as long as the store-bought stuff. That's because store-bought orange juice sometimes contains additives or preservatives that help extend its shelf life, whereas the fresh kind is just straight from the fruit. In short: store-bought orange juice from a carton will last up to nine days, while fresh squeezed will only last a third of that time.