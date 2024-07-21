Here's How Long Orange Juice Stays Fresh After Opening
When you think of orange juice, you probably think of a big pitcher of it sitting front and center on the breakfast table. While its sweetness is perfect for pairing with savory breakfast foods like bacon and waffles, it's actually a very versatile ingredient; it can even be used to keep you hydrated. Orange juice can be consumed on its own, or it can be used to enhance the flavors of anything from slow cooker carnitas to a fun cocktail. But if you have a jug of OJ sitting in your refrigerator, how long will it last — and how do you know when it's gone bad?
The answer depends on a few factors. To start, fresh-squeezed orange juice often doesn't last quite as long as the store-bought stuff. That's because store-bought orange juice sometimes contains additives or preservatives that help extend its shelf life, whereas the fresh kind is just straight from the fruit. In short: store-bought orange juice from a carton will last up to nine days, while fresh squeezed will only last a third of that time.
Orange juice's shelf life depends on the type
There are a number of factors that determine how long orange juice will last. How it's stored, how it's made, and whether or not it's opened are all necessary pieces of information. An unopened carton of orange juice will last at least until the expiration date on the packaging; if you open it before that, the nine-day countdown begins. Store-bought orange juice might contain preservatives like ascorbic acid or benzoic acid, which help prevent bacterial growth, giving it that slightly longer life.
Fresh orange juice will only last three days, but canned orange juice has a longer shelf life than both. If unopened, canned orange juice can last up to four months because it's pasteurized to remove bacteria and prevent future growth. Once opened, it lasts up to 10 days.
If you're unsure of which type of orange juice to consume, you should go with the most nutrient-dense option: fresh orange juice. According to a study in Scientific Research Publishing, fresh-squeezed orange juice contains 15% more vitamin C and 27% more folate than the store-bought variety. However, if you don't have time to make fresh OJ, or you aren't sure you can finish it in time, go with a bottled variety that's 100% juice with no added sugar.
How to tell when orange juice has gone bad
While there are some foods and beverages that don't actually expire, orange juice isn't one of them. If you can't remember how long that open carton has been sitting in the refrigerator, here's what to do: Check the shape of the carton. Does it look like it's been inflated? That's a sign that gasses have formed due to bacterial growth, and the juice should definitely be discarded. But other factors, like smell and color, give signs as well. Orange juice should have a fresh, sweet smell, but if it smells sour, it's a little too old. And the fresher it is, the brighter its color, so if it loses that bright orange hue, it might be past its prime.
If you don't think you'll use your OJ in time, then you actually can freeze it. Concentrated orange juice is packaged and sold in the freezer section of the grocery store, but you can freeze commercial and fresh orange juice, too, for as long as 10 months. Bonus points if you put it in a popsicle mold and enjoy it as a sweet snack on a hot day.