Why You Need To Sharpen Your Knife Before Making Salads

You won't get far in the kitchen without a knife, especially if it's not sharp. A dull blade can make chopping veggies more difficult and dangerous, as it requires more pressure to cut through ingredients. The added force can lead to accidents, of course, but it can also diminish the flavor of a dish. This is particularly true for salads. Whether you're preparing a classic Caesar or a protein-packed Cobb, a knife that's overdue for sharpening could spell disaster for the taste and texture of some salad ingredients.

While tossing together an assortment of leafy greens and toppings might seem simple enough, how you handle your produce greatly impacts the final product. This is one of the reasons why restaurant salads are so hard to recreate at home. As it turns out, the mere act of cutting vegetables can change their flavor and appearance for the worse. The harsh physical change often triggers a chemical self-defense mechanism, increasing production of polyphenols, compounds responsible for various biological processes in plants. Chances are you've encountered this in the kitchen. Slicing into an avocado's flesh, for instance, can cause it to turn an unappetizing shade of brown. But even lettuce can develop a slimy texture when its leaves are damaged from rough chopping. Similarly, herbs may lose some of their signature fragrance and flavor. So, if you notice some of your salad's ingredients are bruised or bland by the time they end up in your bowl, your knife is probably the prime suspect.

