When Does Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Really Go Bad?

Even the most punctilious pantry hawks and fastidious fridge-cleaner-outers among us likely have a bottle of BBQ sauce that's been sitting around longer than they'd care to admit. Right up there with dry goods like flour and sugar, and other relatively long-lasting pantry staples like peanut butter and mustard, BBQ sauce is one of those condiments that seems like it might never go bad. Since most store-bought versions have preservatives, the tangy sweet sauce typically doesn't develop obvious signs of rot (like spots of mold) easily, but to be sure, even this seemingly indestructible product has its limits.

If you can't recall how long that bottle has been chilling in its spot in the fridge door or pantry (was it since last summer? Two years ago..?), it's time to give it the boot. In general, once opened and properly refrigerated, BBQ sauce lasts quite a long while — around four months — after which time, you should toss it. However, as with most foods, no matter their general lifespan, you'll want to be on the lookout for any signs of deterioration, like a funky smell, texture, or any changes to its appearance. On the other hand, when stored unopened in a cool, dark spot away from direct sunlight (like your pantry), BBQ sauce will keep for up to a year.