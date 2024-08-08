When Does Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Really Go Bad?
Even the most punctilious pantry hawks and fastidious fridge-cleaner-outers among us likely have a bottle of BBQ sauce that's been sitting around longer than they'd care to admit. Right up there with dry goods like flour and sugar, and other relatively long-lasting pantry staples like peanut butter and mustard, BBQ sauce is one of those condiments that seems like it might never go bad. Since most store-bought versions have preservatives, the tangy sweet sauce typically doesn't develop obvious signs of rot (like spots of mold) easily, but to be sure, even this seemingly indestructible product has its limits.
If you can't recall how long that bottle has been chilling in its spot in the fridge door or pantry (was it since last summer? Two years ago..?), it's time to give it the boot. In general, once opened and properly refrigerated, BBQ sauce lasts quite a long while — around four months — after which time, you should toss it. However, as with most foods, no matter their general lifespan, you'll want to be on the lookout for any signs of deterioration, like a funky smell, texture, or any changes to its appearance. On the other hand, when stored unopened in a cool, dark spot away from direct sunlight (like your pantry), BBQ sauce will keep for up to a year.
Look out for these signs of BBQ sauce that's gone bad
Though there's a vast range of types of BBQ sauces across the country and the grocery store aisle, most tomato-based versions are made with the same relatively short list of basic ingredients — sugar, hot peppers, vinegar, spices, perhaps ketchup, and sometimes preservatives like sodium benzoate, which help preserve its lifespan. With all of these mostly natural ingredients, though, comes the potential for decay, which is why BBQ sauce won't last forever.
In general, the signs of spoilage to look out for remain the same as other condiments: Changes in color (very old BBQ sauce will pick up a darker tint), changes in texture like runniness, clumpiness, or separation, odd smells, and, naturally, any visible mold spots are no-nos. You never want to risk eating condiments with any of these signs, as consuming food past its prime comes with a whole host of unwanted side effects — and BBQ sauce is no exception. Pro tip: If you know you won't be using your BBQ sauce up quickly enough, freezing it maintains its flavor and integrity for much, much longer (up to three months). Of course, for that maximum sweet, spicy, tangy flavor that makes everything from BBQ ribs to burgers sing, fresh is always best for the brightest, biggest flavor.