Why Did Guy Savoy Lose A Michelin Star?

For Chef Guy Savoy, the reach of COVID-19 appears to be very, very long, indeed. In 2023, three years after the pandemic shut down the whole world, the 69-year-old was hit with a devastating blow. No, he didn't get sick that year. But apparently his restaurant, Monnaie de Paris, did — it was downgraded from a three-stars to two-stars in the renowned Michelin Guidebook. Talk about a case of long COVID.

Advertisement

The powers that be at the Michelin company don't make public the specific reasons why a Michelin-starred restaurant gets a downgrade. Instead, before the newest guide is made available to the average restaurant-goer, someone from the Michelin Guide team chats with the chef facing the demotion. In Savoy's case, Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec called him personally to talk with him about the decision. The chef was reported to have responded to the news with "elegance" and "dignity," according to The Drinks Business. Understandably, the emotion during the conversation is said to have been "palpable."

Chef Savoy's Monnaie de Paris was one of around 20 French restaurants to face a star-level downgrade for the 2023 French guide. Like Savoy, many of them felt the pandemic's effect on the supply chain and on the availability of restaurant staff. And some might have lost a Michelin star because of that.

Advertisement