2 Common Reasons Your Garlic Turned Blue

When you're cooking with an ingredient as common as garlic, you don't expect surprises. No matter what your level of culinary experience, you've probably dealt with this allium more than a few times, and you know what it looks like. So when you toss chopped garlic into a pan and see it spontaneously turn blue, you must be imagining things... right?

In actuality, garlic turning green or blue is a very real phenomenon. It's easily one of the most alarming experiences one can have in the kitchen, yet it's a fairly common occurrence. You can find dozens of Reddit posts and other queries on social media from bewildered home cooks, wondering why their dinner came out looking like Chef Smurf made it.

You might assume that such a change in color is an indicator of garlic gone bad, but just like the many other myths about garlic, that's not really the case. The color has no effect on its safety or flavor. Unlike the strange taste of sprouted garlic, which raises many diners' eyebrows, blue garlic tastes just as you'd expect. The color change can be chalked up to a simple chemical reaction, mainly triggered by two factors: temperature and acidity.

