Geoduck: The Odd-Looking Shellfish That's Way Easier To Cook Than It Seems

Once you move past common favorites like shrimp and salmon, there's an astonishingly diverse seafood world out there. One especially fascinating — not to mention tasty — category is mollusks. These shell-on creatures cover the range from the archetypal French escargot to clams or mussels (which have a few differences). A particular variety you shouldn't miss is the geoduck — once you see this interesting-looking shellfish, you won't soon forget it.

This very large clam is the biggest burrowing variety in the world. An average specimen weighs 2 to 3 pounds, although they've been known to reach 8. Its appearance is certainly fit to inspire at least a little giggle — let's just say the Chinese word for the creature translates to "elephant trunk" thanks to a long, root-like protrusion that can grow up to 3 feet in length.

While its appearance is rather odd, geoduck is surprisingly tasty and simple to prepare. The flavor is delectable: marine, very clean, and among the sweetest of the clam varieties. Its consistency is also fascinating. The long neck has a palatable, snappy crunch that necessitates thin slicing, and it shines as sashimi or sushi (in case you're curious, here's the major difference between the two). Meanwhile, cook the clam's body with a bit of heat, and you'll be able to meld it with countless flavors.

