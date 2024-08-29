The Clever Way To Make Burger Patties Without Ever Touching Raw Meat

There are many benefits to homemade hamburgers. You don't have to leave your house, you can make enough for leftovers, and they're delicious when done right. But the downside to homemade burgers is the mess, since mixing and molding the burger patties is a job best left for your two hands. Indeed, forming ground beef patties into tender burgers generally requires touching a lot of raw meat, but not if you follow this clever hack.

All you'll need is a large sealable plastic bag and something long and thin, like a ruler. Scoop the hamburger meat into the bag. You can season the beef ahead of time or later, right before cooking. With the bag still open, carefully begin to roll and press the meat down that so it expands to fill the entire bag in an even layer. Squeeze all the air out before sealing it in, then use your dividing tool to make grid-style indentations in the burger meat, pressing all the way down and through to make patty-sized squares. Make sure the bag is laying flat in the freezer, and when it comes time for your next barbecue, you can easily break the frozen meat off one square at a time to grab and grill.

