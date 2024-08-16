Cougar Gold Is The Award-Winning Canned Cheese Made On A College Campus

When you think of canned cheese, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the highly processed stuff that can be sprayed straight from can to cracker. Although it has since been elevated at a competitive eating level — one of the 2024 competitors at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest (not former champion Joey Chestnut) holds the record for consuming two cans worth in under a minute — sprayable cheese was created for the sake of casual convenience in the 1960s. But while it might be the cheapest cheese-in-a-can you can buy, it's certainly not the best. That honor belongs to a very special one called Cougar Gold. Sure, it has to be sliced out of a tin to snack on or cook with, but it's well worth the extra effort.

Advertisement

There are lots of canned foods that were popular 50 years ago that haven't withstood the test of time, but Cougar Gold isn't one of them. Surrounded by rolling hills and grassy farmlands in the southeastern corner of The Evergreen State, Washington State University's creamery in Pullman has been producing the rich, sharp white cheddar since the 1940s. Instead of selling it by the block, they discovered how to safely store and age it in a 30-ounce can — a feat in food science at the time. While it might be hard to believe that canned cheese could be good enough to earn a cult following, Cougar Gold has garnered its fair share of awards from prestigious national and international cheese-tasting competitions.

Advertisement