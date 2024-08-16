The Clever Foil Hack To Make 2 Slow Cooker Dishes At Once

When it comes to convenience, it's hard to beat a slow cooker. Simply add meat, veggies, and seasoning to a slow cooker in the morning, and you'll have a delicious meal waiting for you once you get home for dinner. The only downside to these appliances is that since they are so cumbersome and take so long to cook, you can't normally use the same slow cooker to make multiple dishes in a day. Fortunately, there's an easy way to turn your lone Crock-Pot into a duplex of flavor. All you need to do is make a divider using a couple of slow cooker liners and a few sheets of aluminum foil.

You're going to be using the foil to make the divider. We recommend using heavy-duty foil since it has more structure, but you can achieve the same effect by using two or three layers of regular foil. The divider should span across the slow cooker and be thicker at the bottom than the top so it doesn't tip over, so try to form the foil into an upside-down T or wedge shape. Once the divider is secure, place a small slow cooker liner into each section (or a large liner over the whole thing) and tuck in the plastic. Now, you'll be able to really use your Crock-Pot like a pro.