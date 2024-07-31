The One Mistake That's Ruining Your Slow Cooker Meals

The "set it and forget it" nature of the slow cooker sounds good in theory but is much harder to stick to in practice. After all, you put a lot of faith into this beloved appliance when you dump your ingredients in and set the timer. Indeed, it can be difficult to avoid the urge to pop the lid and sneak a peek. But if you do, you'll be making the one of the worst slow cooker mistakes.

Advertisement

Slow cookers work their magic by maintaining a consistent temperature inside the main chamber, with the airtight lid trapping all that heat and moisture inside. According to the Extension at the University of Minnesota, opening the lid and allowing all of that built-up heat to escape can actually cause the internal temperature to drop by 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit each time you do it. Do it more than once and you could end up with an undercooked meal. The university also notes that each peek could add approximately 30 minutes to your cook time.