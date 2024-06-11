The Pantry Ingredient That Perfects Ree Drummond's Mac And Cheese

While the decadent creaminess of a bowl of macaroni and cheese is initially appealing (oftentimes mouthwateringly so), indulging in a large serving of this classic appetizer can quickly get old for your taste buds. Luckily, there are a whole lot of ingredients chefs swear by to perfect the taste of their mac and cheese, and Ree Drummond swears by one particular addition that could top them all.

While some chefs rely on flavorful spices like red pepper flakes or paprika to elevate this appetizer, and others incorporate proteins like bacon or buffalo chicken, Drummond shared on her website that she uses an especially unconventional ingredient known as mustard powder. The popular chef behind "The Pioneer Woman" is a big fan of the flavorful contrast this tangy addition brings to mac and cheese, helping to break up some of the overwhelming richness. Much like Dijon mustard, this powder is packed with intense heat that makes for an especially exciting take on this popular dish.

You can easily pick up a bottle of mustard powder from the store, or, if you're feeling extra crafty in the kitchen, you can also make your own by grinding mustard seeds in a spice or coffee grinder. But before you do, let's dig more into the flavor of this enlivening addition and its many benefits.

