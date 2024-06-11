The Pantry Ingredient That Perfects Ree Drummond's Mac And Cheese
While the decadent creaminess of a bowl of macaroni and cheese is initially appealing (oftentimes mouthwateringly so), indulging in a large serving of this classic appetizer can quickly get old for your taste buds. Luckily, there are a whole lot of ingredients chefs swear by to perfect the taste of their mac and cheese, and Ree Drummond swears by one particular addition that could top them all.
While some chefs rely on flavorful spices like red pepper flakes or paprika to elevate this appetizer, and others incorporate proteins like bacon or buffalo chicken, Drummond shared on her website that she uses an especially unconventional ingredient known as mustard powder. The popular chef behind "The Pioneer Woman" is a big fan of the flavorful contrast this tangy addition brings to mac and cheese, helping to break up some of the overwhelming richness. Much like Dijon mustard, this powder is packed with intense heat that makes for an especially exciting take on this popular dish.
You can easily pick up a bottle of mustard powder from the store, or, if you're feeling extra crafty in the kitchen, you can also make your own by grinding mustard seeds in a spice or coffee grinder. But before you do, let's dig more into the flavor of this enlivening addition and its many benefits.
The powerful effects of mustard powder
While mustard powder, also known as ground mustard, is typically used to make, well, mustard (are you surprised?), you might want to consider adding this ingredient to your lineup of pantry staples. Made simply of ground mustard seeds with turmeric for color, this powder has a much more pungent flavor than liquid mustard since it's a concentrated mixture of seeds. While the flavor of each powder will vary depending on the type of seed used to make the ingredient, from spicy black to mild brown, most of these powders will be hot and spicy, lending effects akin to horseradish.
So yes, adding a small amount of this awakening ingredient to mac and cheese can really cut through that richness with unexpected tang and spice, enhancing all the flavors of the dish and bringing balance to the recipe. One big bonus? You don't need to use a lot of this stuff to reap the benefits. While actual measurements will vary depending on your recipe, mixing in one teaspoon of mustard powder and adjusting to taste from there is a good starting point. If you simply want a well-rounded mac and cheese, add less; but, if you want some more heat in the mix, sprinkle in a tad more.
Other ways to elevate with this simple, spicy addition
Stocking up on mustard powder can be helpful in more ways than one, bringing a kick of heat, earthiness, and bitterness to a dish that will keep your taste buds interested. The unique flavor of this ingredient pairs well with other equally intense spices such as cumin, saffron, and coriander, making it a great addition to flavorful stews and chilis. Additionally, this spice is commonly used in dips and condiments such as barbecue sauce, Dijon mustard, and even as the secret ingredient in the filling for deviled eggs. It would also do well in a bloody mary mix, making for a perfectly pungent cup. Finally, the powder is a really great addition to meat rubs or marinades, making these mixtures taste much more well-rounded in small doses, or extra spicy in larger quantities.
Ground mustard can stay good for up to a year in the pantry once it's been opened, and even longer in the fridge. So, besides its ability to create the ultimate mac and cheese, mustard powder's long shelf life is another big pull. For all the cheese lovers out there, you might want to stock up just in case.