Tips You Should Know For Cooking Biscuits On A Gas Grill

Have you ever had biscuits fresh from a gas grill? If not, you probably should. Now, the concept of grilled biscuits may seem inconceivable, if not improbable, to some. After all, you don't often think of biscuits when it comes to grilling. Grills are most often used to cook cuts of meat or veggies. And baked goods are more commonly cooked in an oven, rather than over the high heats provided by a grill. However, this doesn't mean that making biscuits in a gas grill is impossible. In fact, it might just be a great way to put a twist on the breakfast standard.

Advertisement

However, you will want to avoid using direct heat when cooking your biscuits (homemade or from the can). Rather, you will want to close your grill and lower your heat, creating an indirect heat similar to that of an oven. Luckily, unlike charcoal grills, gas grills have a higher level of heat control. You can lower and raise heat levels as you choose, and depending on the size or model of your gas grill, you can localize the heat to certain portions of the grill. This will help produce a more evenly cooked biscuit. But beyond this, there are a few other pointers you'll want to keep in mind before firing up your grill.