Are Corn Husks Flammable? What You Need To Know Before Grilling Corn

Sweet, juicy, and pleasantly smoky, grilled corn on the cob is a staple at backyard barbecues — but it's essential to cook it safely. After all, besides being hazardous, the sight of your food ablaze is a surefire way to spoil appetites, not to mention the festivities. As with any food that goes on the grill, you should make sure that corn is prepared properly. While this could mean shucking each ear of corn, there are a couple of factors you'll want to consider before removing the husks.

Advertisement

Un-shucked corn and an open flame could be a recipe for disaster if you don't thoroughly inspect the cobs before firing up the grill. The papery thin husks are extremely flammable when dry; in fact, they make excellent kindling when lighting a fire. But that doesn't mean that you necessarily have to remove them before grilling corn. If the corn is fresh — the husks should be bright green and snug on the cob — then they're safe to set on the grill as is. However, if the husks are looking a little yellow or are clearly dried out, you can put the corn in water until it's rehydrated. After a thorough soaking, each cob is good to grill.

Of course, if you want to avoid the risk of any corn husks catching fire altogether, you can always remove them (as well as all the wispy strands of corn silk). But doing so could affect how your grilled corn on the cob turns out.

Advertisement