Why You Need An Ice Cream Fork And Where You Can Buy One

Nowadays, people usually eat ice cream with a spoon, whether they're eating a few scoops out of a nice bowl or eating it directly from the carton after a rough day. Spoons can be trouble, though. Compared to soft serve, ice cream has a thick texture because it contains more milk fat, and it's usually served colder. Both of these factors mean that, sometimes, ice cream can put up a fight against your spoon. And while spoons have trouble piercing tougher pints of ice cream, using a fork to eat the dessert is also difficult.

Advertisement

We used to have "ice cream forks" to solve this dilemma. During old Victorian banquets, it was common to see pronged utensils with a small dip in the center, perfect for breaking through ice cream's frozen shell and scooping out the treat to eat. Nowadays we call them sporks, and while they are often disposable and made from flimsy plastic, a sturdy enough spork can easily pierce thick ice cream and contain it long enough to make it to your mouth. There was a time in history when eating ice cream this way was considered very fancy, and you might consider trying it yourself.