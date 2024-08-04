Here's Where You'll Find The Cheapest Beer In The World

There's undeniably a place for intricately crafted cocktails or quirky natural wine explained by a sommelier. Sometimes though, an unfussy beer is what best hits the spot. Whether it's at your go-to neighborhood bar or over dinner, there's a dependable nature to a cold pint.

However, what's not uniform about the beverage is its price. Perhaps you checked out a new bar across town, or even more noticeably, changed up cities — the tab can be unexpectedly steep. So, on a global scale, what are the spots with the most affordable beer-drinking prices?

Turns out, there are quite a few, with a range of cities across continents in close contention. Options like Freetown, Sierra Leone; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; or Hanoi, Vietnam regularly top such lists, with average prices of under 85 cents a pint. The majority of cities that offer supremely low beer prices are located in Africa or Asia. So look around, and you'll find a large range of beautiful spots to sip on a cold and cheap pint. And if the palate isn't to your liking, you can always use mixers to make cheap beer taste better.

