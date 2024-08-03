A Gordon Ramsay NYC Favorite Is The Only Restaurant Of Its Kind With A Michelin Star

As an award-winning chef and the owner of dozens of restaurants worldwide, Gordon Ramsay is the ultimate authority on Michelin star-quality food. The vociferous culinary celebrity has tasted foods all over the world — documenting his food exploits on TV shows like Nat Geo's "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" — and is not shy about sharing his favorite eats. In High Life's "Gastronomic guide to North America," Ramsay revealed some of his favorite foods and restaurants, including Cote, a Korean barbecue restaurant in New York's Flatiron district. The discerning chef described Cote as one of his favorite spots to visit in NYC, stating, "The service and design is on point, but what stands out is the quality of the meat. I was blown away with my first visit there and always suggest my team stop there if they're in NYC!"

Cote is presently the only Korean tabletop barbecue restaurant in the world with a Michelin star and the only Michelin-starred steakhouse in New York City. The highly-rated Korean steakhouse opened in June 2017 and received a Michelin star less than five months later. Cote's second location in Miami, which opened in 2021, was also awarded a Michelin star. Other locations include Singapore, as well as a Las Vegas location set to open in 2025. A unique feature of this meat lover's paradise is the smokeless tabletop grill that allows your server to cook your dry-aged, prime cuts of beef right in front of your eyes, resulting in the freshest, tastiest steak possible.