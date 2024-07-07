Why Your Potatoes Need A Salt Water Soak Before Hitting The Grill

Among the simplest recipes that you can whip up on a grill, grilled potatoes provide maximum returns for minimal effort. It doesn't take much time to cook this tasty, smoky, crispy side dish: Just a spud on a properly set-up grill on high heat until the grate-facing side turns a nice golden-brown shade with dark grill marks. However, some extra prep work will ensure your taters turn out just right. Before they go on the grill, soak them in a bath of salt water.

When you cut into a potato, the microscopic cells within the spud will be damaged and ruptured, which will cause them to release starches into the flesh. All of this extra starch can caramelize and then burn very quickly when exposed to heat. You could wind up with a blackened, charred exterior long before the interior of each potato has finished cooking. The result will be ashy and bitter-tasting on the outside, and still mealy or even crunchy on the inside.

You can protect your grilled potatoes from this awful fate with a simple cold water bath. Add a pinch of salt or other seasonings, which will penetrate into the spuds as they soak, and they might turn out crispier and more flavorful than usual.

