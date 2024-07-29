Was Costco's Most Expensive Sandwich Worth The High Price Tag?

After a long day of shopping, what better way to reward yourself than with a yummy treat from Costco's food court? After all, it's hard to beat prices like $1.50 for Costco's food court hot dog and soda or an 18-inch pizza for under $10. Besides these popular steadfast items, the menu offers a range of foods that come and go, including its most expensive sandwich, a bulky, bready affair featuring roast beef. First introduced in February 2023, the meaty sandwich lasted just over one year before it was axed. In March 2024, Costco revealed to Axios that they were replacing it with a turkey sandwich.

The initial thing people noticed about this relatively short-lived menu item was its high price tag. At $9.99, some wouldn't even consider buying the roast beef sandwich no matter how good it was. If you did, you'd at least find a dish in proportion with the steep price — the colossal sandwich was definitely enough to share, loaded with layers of sliced roast beef, roasted cherry tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, and a mayo-mustard blend, all on a thick artisan roll. It seemed worthwhile, but were looks deceiving?

While some shoppers initially thought it was delicious, others wholeheartedly disagreed. Many Redditors found it similar to something you could make at home (or worse, since in your home kitchen, you could add cheese or serve it hot like a Philly cheesesteak) and simply couldn't get past paying $10 for one of the bulk retailer's sandwiches.

