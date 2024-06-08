Strawberry Pasta: The Summery Polish Dish You Need To Try ASAP

Let's say it's a hot summer, fresh in-season fruit is easy to come by, and you need a meal that's both refreshing and that will fill your stomach. What do you eat? Would you consider strawberry pasta from Poland as a sweet lunch, or a dessert?

The dish is called "makaron z truskawkami," which is Polish for "pasta with strawberries." It's regular pasta with a sauce made from strawberries and cream, then topped with sugar. If you're not already familiar with the dish, it may not seem intuitive. Among the more popular Italian pasta sauces, tomato sauce is slightly sweet, but it's subtle. Tomato sauce's sweetness is balanced out with stronger acidic and umami flavors, and Alfredo sauce is creamy and tangy. Strawberries, on the other hand, are extremely sweet in a way that normally makes them seem like they'd be a better fit for dessert or breakfast.

However, pasta does not have a strong flavor by itself. There's no reason why something sweet like strawberries and cream can't pair with them, and if you're willing to swap out tomatoes for a different red fruit, you'll find that they work quite well.

