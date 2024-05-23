Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champ Takeru Kobayashi Retires, Wonders How Career Affected His Body
Competitive eating has a long and storied standing in America as a beloved source of entertainment and sport of sorts. Now, one of its most decorated champions is stepping back and questioning the potential impact his participation may have had on his long-term health.
Takeru Kobayashi, the six-time winner of the famed Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has recently announced his total retirement from the sport. During his 20 years of recording-smashing success, he earned himself the title of "godfather" of competitive eating, once downing a staggering 69 hot dogs among other jaw-dropping feats — like consuming 62 slices of pizza in 12 minutes.
Jaw-dropping and health-damaging, it seems. Kobayashi now shares in a Netflix documentary that his body no longer experiences normal hunger or satiety cues, which he feels can be attributed to his years of competitive eating. He's also experiencing other troubling symptoms like a diminished sense of smell, which he hopes time spent healing will allow him to reverse.
Kobayashi is focusing on his health
Takeru Kobayashi has been candid and outspoken about the fact that he's fully aware his chosen profession and sport comes with its fair share of risks, stating he's fully aware of the unhealthy side effects of what he does. The former competitive eater openly shares this, as well as his future plans to restore his health, in a recently aired Netflix documentary called "Hack Your Health: The Secrets of your Gut." Unlike flashy food-focused shows, this film explores the connection between gut health and the nutritional profiles of many American foods, as well as how our food choices can impact the bottom line of our health. We all know processed meats, including hot dogs, are far from a health-promoting food — it's hard to say where hot dogs come from, for one thing. Plus, the World Health Organization recently classified all processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogen, the same category as cigarettes.
Though Kobayashi's legacy in the sport will be lasting, he's now choosing to take on a more important goal, as he leaves the limelight to recuperate and prioritize his health at home in Japan. "I worry about the consequences of my decision, but most importantly, I want to repair my brain and gut," he says.