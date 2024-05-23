Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champ Takeru Kobayashi Retires, Wonders How Career Affected His Body

Competitive eating has a long and storied standing in America as a beloved source of entertainment and sport of sorts. Now, one of its most decorated champions is stepping back and questioning the potential impact his participation may have had on his long-term health.

Takeru Kobayashi, the six-time winner of the famed Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has recently announced his total retirement from the sport. During his 20 years of recording-smashing success, he earned himself the title of "godfather" of competitive eating, once downing a staggering 69 hot dogs among other jaw-dropping feats — like consuming 62 slices of pizza in 12 minutes.

Jaw-dropping and health-damaging, it seems. Kobayashi now shares in a Netflix documentary that his body no longer experiences normal hunger or satiety cues, which he feels can be attributed to his years of competitive eating. He's also experiencing other troubling symptoms like a diminished sense of smell, which he hopes time spent healing will allow him to reverse.

