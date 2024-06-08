The Historic Restaurant Where The First Ever 4th Of July Was Celebrated

There's celebrating the 4th of July in what we think of as a conventional, patriotic way — with classics like hot dogs, burgers, and fireworks. And then there's throwing it back old school style, all the way back to how the Founding Fathers themselves celebrated the very first Independence Day.

To put yourself in the place of the original celebration, you'd have to make the journey to Philadelphia's historic City Tavern, a building and restaurant that dates all the way back to the 1700s and was the site of the earliest 4th of July festivities. We tend to think of our nation's significant historical events as taking place in hallowed halls and government buildings. While plenty certainly did, the people who formed the United States of America also ate, drank, partied, and celebrated. And perhaps nowhere in early America did they do so more often than at City Tavern, which was a buzzing hub of activity and merriment for many prominent, now-larger-than-life members of America's founding.

George and Martha Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere were just a few of the high-profile names to eat and drink around the restaurant's tables. And City Tavern would have been the place to be on the very first 4th of July in 1777, one year after the signing and distribution of the Declaration of Independence, which declared the intent to form a free country independent from Great Britain.