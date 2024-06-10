What Is A Swizzle Stick And Do You Really Need One For Great Cocktails?

The term "swizzle stick" may conjure up images of wild-looking plastic drink stirrers found in "Mad Men"-era cocktails or tiki bar concoctions laden with fruit — but the original swizzle stick is something quite different. It's a wooden Caribbean bar implement with a long history. The traditional swizzle stick, also called the bois lélé, comes from a tree called the Quararibea turbinata. (It's commonly called the swizzlestick tre.) After stripping the tree's bark from its thin straight branches that end in small spokes, the branches perfect for stirring drinks. When whirled between your palms, the branch's ends act a bit like immersion blenders, aerating and mixing a cocktail's ingredients and creating a frothy head.

Advertisement

This original swizzle stick has a history going back more than 400 years, starting with anon-alcoholic drink called the switchel, which is making a comeback. The drink — made from water, vinegar, ginger, and molasses — originated in the Caribbean in the 17th century, and the Quararibea turbinata swizzle stick was used to stir it up. At some point, rum entered the picture and the resulting drink eventually became known as a swizzle — and the stick used to stir it became known as a swizzle stick.