The Coffee Drink Ina Garten Calls 'Rocket Fuel'

It's no secret that a quick shot of coffee is a great tool for anyone who needs a little jolt in their step. Coffee in its various forms is a common morning staple and afternoon pick-me-up. But there's one type of caffeinated beverage that celebrity chef Ina Garten lauds for the energizing boost it provides. Garten, who is no stranger to finding interesting ways to use coffee in her recipes, combines espresso with a sweet, milky vanilla mixture to make an iced coffee drink that she described on her show, "Be My Guest," as "rocket fuel."

Advertisement

Ina Garten's vanilla coffee shakerato is quite a simple recipe that requires only a few ingredients. With some espresso, sweetened condensed milk, simple syrup, and vanilla extract, you have everything you need to make this drink. Just combine these ingredients into a shaker and then shake the mixture with ice for about 30 seconds or until the drink becomes frothy from the milk and super cold to the touch. Poured into its serving glass, this drink is sure to give you some extra pep to tackle anything that comes your way!