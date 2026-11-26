Give Roasted Potatoes A Comforting, Zesty Lift With This Middle Eastern Spice
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Some dishes require you to jostle every jar in the spice rack, while others are sensational with little more than a few shakes of this or that. The usual salt and pepper is typically fine enough for roasted potatoes. But you can make those spuds even more dynamic in about five extra seconds by sprinkling on some za'atar.
Za'atar is the Levantine spice blend that layers not one, not two, but a multitude of flavors, depending on the kind you make or buy. Those delights can include, of course, the za'atar itself (an herb related to oregano), plus coriander, fennel, sesame seeds, and sumac. Other mixes might swap the za'atar proper for a more everyday oregano, or add things like thyme and marjoram to the lineup. But the end result will almost always be warmly herbaceous, with a hint of citrus and toasty, nutty notes. All just the things to enliven your otherwise mild roasted potatoes.
You can use za'atar just like, or along with, your standard salt and pepper — though keep in mind that some brands, like Frontier Co-Op Za'atar Seasoning, contain salt already. You'll toss the potatoes with ghee or oil to build some good adhesion, then add about a tablespoon of za'atar per pound of potatoes right in to coat. And you don't have to stop there — the spice blend will even mingle well with some of your existing potato favorites.
More enhancements for za'atar roasted potatoes
Za'atar has a lot going for it, and certainly way more than a lot of other bottled seasonings. But allium obsessives and heat seekers alike will notice the absence of things like garlic and capsaicin. Well, guess what? You can easily adapt your favorite garlic roast potatoes to feature za'atar in lieu of whatever else you might ordinarily use. The red pepper flakes or cayenne powder you might already have on hand will also make things spicier with nearly zero additional effort.
Layering fresh ingredients with dried ones is also an excellent way to build flavor harmoniously. Some leafy green cilantro dusted over the top of the potatoes once they're out of the oven will tie in nicely with the dried coriander seed, for example. The same goes for feathery fennel fronds. A sunny shower of lemon zest will also brighten everything up with a subtle perfume, too. And if you're a sour cream roast potato household, consider swapping the typical dairy for creamy Levantine labneh, which is a perfect foil for za'atar in pretty much any scenario.