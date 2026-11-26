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Some dishes require you to jostle every jar in the spice rack, while others are sensational with little more than a few shakes of this or that. The usual salt and pepper is typically fine enough for roasted potatoes. But you can make those spuds even more dynamic in about five extra seconds by sprinkling on some za'atar.

Za'atar is the Levantine spice blend that layers not one, not two, but a multitude of flavors, depending on the kind you make or buy. Those delights can include, of course, the za'atar itself (an herb related to oregano), plus coriander, fennel, sesame seeds, and sumac. Other mixes might swap the za'atar proper for a more everyday oregano, or add things like thyme and marjoram to the lineup. But the end result will almost always be warmly herbaceous, with a hint of citrus and toasty, nutty notes. All just the things to enliven your otherwise mild roasted potatoes.

You can use za'atar just like, or along with, your standard salt and pepper — though keep in mind that some brands, like Frontier Co-Op Za'atar Seasoning, contain salt already. You'll toss the potatoes with ghee or oil to build some good adhesion, then add about a tablespoon of za'atar per pound of potatoes right in to coat. And you don't have to stop there — the spice blend will even mingle well with some of your existing potato favorites.