It's fairly well-known that baked potatoes just taste better when you make them like Outback Steakhouse. This makes sense, as these jacket-on spuds are popular steakhouse sides because they're inexpensive, hearty, and easy to dress up with indulgent toppings. This is especially true of their baked sweet potato, which is mouthwateringly sweet, earthy, and creamy due to a combination of brown sugar, honey butter, and cinnamon.

The molasses-y brown sugar and earthy honey provide deep, rich sweetness, while the butter makes the potato's interior creamy and lush, and the cinnamon offers light, aromatic spice. Fortunately, you don't have to wait until your next trip to Outback to enjoy this delicious, brightly colored side dish, as it's easy to make at home. The first step is making your own compound butter, which is a fancy way of saying you need to whip some honey and cinnamon into a lightly softened butter.

You can also mix about a tablespoon of brown sugar directly into the butter, or add it separately to better control the sweetness levels in the recipe. It's also a good idea to make sure to bake your sweet potatoes at the perfect temperature (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) to produce a toasty, crisp skin and fluffy, steaming interior. Once the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, slice them open, fluff their insides with a fork, and top them with a dollop of honey-cinnamon butter and a sprinkle of brown sugar. You can also customize the seasonings to skew slightly spicy for a more savory side dish, or push the sweetness levels over the top into dessert territory if you have a particularly demanding sweet tooth.