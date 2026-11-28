Once your pot is simmering, there are a few secrets to keeping your butter beans creamy. First and foremost, high heat is the enemy of emulsions, and can cause your cream cheese and broth of choice to separate. Let your butter beans simmer gently to ensure everything melds smoothly. Opt for full-fat cream cheese, instead of reduced-fat versions or neufchatel, both of which have extra water that can make your sauce runny. You should also skip the pre-grated shaker parmesan since it's anti-caking agents keep it from melting.

Where you can experiment is with your choice of spices. Blooming dried rosemary, thyme, and crushed red pepper in the butter is perfect if you want a pot of beans that tastes like Tuscany, while mint, fennel, and sage add a decidedly Sicilian flair, and garlic with pepper is deliciously Roman. But, thanks to the neutral bean base, you can easily swap in marjoram, sumac, and coriander for a za'atar-inspired flavor, or a little curry powder for something even spicier. If you prefer a dairy-free side dish, full-fat canned coconut milk is a perfect substitute for cream cheese, especially if you tone down its natural sweetness with nutritional yeast, the vegan staple you need in your kitchen.

The end result is a decadent side dish that plays nicely with practically anything else on the table. While rich enough to enjoy on their own, you could serve these butter beans with a green salad and thick chunk of crusty bread for a substantial supper, but the creamy texture also contrasts beautifully with seared meats or flaky fish.