With Butter Beans, Cream Cheese, And Parmesan, You're Halfway To A Mouthwatering Side Dish
If you have a few cans of butter beans collecting dust in your pantry, it's time to give the humble legumes a glow-up. The pale, half moon-shaped beans are essentially limas that have ripened a little longer. We suspect they earned the moniker thanks to their creamy consistency, though perhaps memaws across the American South just needed a clever way to get picky eaters to try them. Hearty and satisfying, butter beans are remarkably good at soaking up whatever delicious flavors you throw their way. That's exactly why you should pop open a can to make one mouthwatering side dish that combines the emulsified richness of classic Italian flavors, such as cacio e pepe or Alfredo, with the earthy protein-packed vegetable.
Creating these creamy Italian-style butter beans takes just a few minutes. The magic begins with melted butter and aromatic spices that form a fragrant base before being whisked into savory broth. You can choose vegetable for a lighter taste or chicken for its savory richness. Instead of fussing with a flour roux and heavy cream, a few pats of tangy cream cheese quickly melt into the warm liquid to create a velvety pan sauce that clings to every bean. Canned butter beans are ideal because they're already tender and release just enough starch into the sauce to thicken it. While dried beans may be slightly cheaper, what you save at checkout you spend during prep time because, without pre-cooking the beans first, the sauce can scorch long before they soften.
How to customize and serve these creamy butter beans
Once your pot is simmering, there are a few secrets to keeping your butter beans creamy. First and foremost, high heat is the enemy of emulsions, and can cause your cream cheese and broth of choice to separate. Let your butter beans simmer gently to ensure everything melds smoothly. Opt for full-fat cream cheese, instead of reduced-fat versions or neufchatel, both of which have extra water that can make your sauce runny. You should also skip the pre-grated shaker parmesan since it's anti-caking agents keep it from melting.
Where you can experiment is with your choice of spices. Blooming dried rosemary, thyme, and crushed red pepper in the butter is perfect if you want a pot of beans that tastes like Tuscany, while mint, fennel, and sage add a decidedly Sicilian flair, and garlic with pepper is deliciously Roman. But, thanks to the neutral bean base, you can easily swap in marjoram, sumac, and coriander for a za'atar-inspired flavor, or a little curry powder for something even spicier. If you prefer a dairy-free side dish, full-fat canned coconut milk is a perfect substitute for cream cheese, especially if you tone down its natural sweetness with nutritional yeast, the vegan staple you need in your kitchen.
The end result is a decadent side dish that plays nicely with practically anything else on the table. While rich enough to enjoy on their own, you could serve these butter beans with a green salad and thick chunk of crusty bread for a substantial supper, but the creamy texture also contrasts beautifully with seared meats or flaky fish.