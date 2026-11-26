There's no wrong way to make a grilled cheese. Sharp cheddar with a little mustard? A classic choice. Brie and jam? Absolutely. As long as there's a crispy exterior and plenty of gooey cheese inside, the possibilities are practically endless. Whether you're team mayo, camp butter, or newly allegiant to using beef tallow for a crispier, more flavorful grilled cheese, there's one canned addition that turns the classic snack into a popular dip-inspired sandwich: artichokes. They pair perfectly with melty cheese to bring a little Mediterranean flavor to your table.

Before adding artichokes to your grilled cheese, it's important to know what you're reaching for in the canned vegetable aisle (or nearby, since many delicious varieties come in jars). Whole artichoke hearts can be sliced into thin vegetal planks while quartered hearts can be roughly chopped to achieve a chunkier bite. Check the label for packing liquid, too, because it can dramatically impact their earthy flavor. Artichokes packed in basic brine tend to be mildly salty while oil-marinated ones often bring a tangy, herbaceous punch to the party.

No matter which style you buy, moisture control is essential so you don't end up with a soggy sandwich. Both canned and jarred artichokes hold lots of liquid, so drain them well before patting each one dry with a paper towel. If they're particularly juicy, pop them into an air fryer or dry saute pan for a few minutes to cook off any extra moisture and lightly brown the edges to concentrate their savory flavor.