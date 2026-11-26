The Canned Addition That Turns Grilled Cheese Into A Popular Dip-Inspired Sandwich
There's no wrong way to make a grilled cheese. Sharp cheddar with a little mustard? A classic choice. Brie and jam? Absolutely. As long as there's a crispy exterior and plenty of gooey cheese inside, the possibilities are practically endless. Whether you're team mayo, camp butter, or newly allegiant to using beef tallow for a crispier, more flavorful grilled cheese, there's one canned addition that turns the classic snack into a popular dip-inspired sandwich: artichokes. They pair perfectly with melty cheese to bring a little Mediterranean flavor to your table.
Before adding artichokes to your grilled cheese, it's important to know what you're reaching for in the canned vegetable aisle (or nearby, since many delicious varieties come in jars). Whole artichoke hearts can be sliced into thin vegetal planks while quartered hearts can be roughly chopped to achieve a chunkier bite. Check the label for packing liquid, too, because it can dramatically impact their earthy flavor. Artichokes packed in basic brine tend to be mildly salty while oil-marinated ones often bring a tangy, herbaceous punch to the party.
No matter which style you buy, moisture control is essential so you don't end up with a soggy sandwich. Both canned and jarred artichokes hold lots of liquid, so drain them well before patting each one dry with a paper towel. If they're particularly juicy, pop them into an air fryer or dry saute pan for a few minutes to cook off any extra moisture and lightly brown the edges to concentrate their savory flavor.
Pairing canned artichokes, cheese, and bread for a dip-inspired grilled cheese
Canned artichokes are definitely a key ingredient, but cheese is obviously the star of this show. The ultimate spinach artichoke grilled cheese is stuffed with ricotta, fontina, and Gruyère before being fried in parmesan-flecked butter. For a different, but equally delicious, dip-inspired approach, a combination of sharp white cheddar, nutty Monterey Jack, and melty provolone offers a similarly gooey goodness without overpowering the mild vegetable.
If you're obsessed with artichoke dip because of its velvety consistency, creamy spreads such as softened cream cheese, tangy sour cream, or silky mayo are ideal binders for chopped artichokes, especially when paired with mozzarella or provolone to ensure you end up with an epic cheese pull. A little freshly grated parmesan adds salty depth, while dip-inspired seasonings, including garlic, lemon juice, or red pepper flakes, help balance out the richness.
Artichoke dip is often served in a sourdough bread bowl, and not just because the wild yeast and lactic acid punch up the tangy taste to cut through all that cheese. Fermented breads also tend to have a more open crumb and sturdier crust that doesn't get soggy like softer loaves can. An earthy rye or German pumpernickel are excellent sourdough alternatives, but hearty slices of any bread you love does the trick. Whichever grilled cheese variations you choose, keep the proportions in check; overloading your bread can make the sandwich tricky to flip while toasting without losing half its filling.