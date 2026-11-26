Collard greens are a wildly underrated vegetable, especially if you're not from the American South. Admittedly, a part of this is their challenging flavor, which can be a little bitter (unless you add a splash of orange juice, that is). We've previously covered how canned collard greens are a great way to upgrade a classic baked potato, but these tinned veggies can also be a complex, delicious base for a truly exceptional dish, if properly prepared. In the South, cooks often add ham hocks to collards to balance the bitter notes with a savory smokiness. You can get the same effect with the addition of some rich, crispy bacon.

Bacon works well because not only do you get crispy, salty, flavorful pieces mixed with the greens, but you can also drizzle some of the savory drippings over the top to ensure that decadent richness throughout. And while you can certainly use this trick with fresh collards, the great thing about using the canned version is that you can skip the time-consuming part of cooking them until tender, and skip straight to mixing them with chopped bacon.

Pre-chop the bacon and skillet-fry until crisp; you'll want to start with a cold skillet, so you can render the fat without burning your bacon. Scoop out the bacon, but leave the fat; then just drain the collards and add them to the skillet so they can simmer in that beautiful pork fat. You can fold some of the bacon back in while the greens are still in the skillet, or save it all for serving so it retains its crispy snap.