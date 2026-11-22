Older generations are bemoaning the loss of the delicious fruit of their childhood. As one Reddit user put it, "Most fruit doesn't taste as good as it used to." However, it may not all be the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia. The 1960s and '70s saw a more globalized fruit supply chain, and the number of overall farms decreased while the remaining farms' acreage increased (via the USDA).

"Fruit used to taste like fruit," said Peter Chambeyron, a veteran apple grower raised on his family's orchards in the '50s and '60s. Speaking to Unpeeled, he noted that older customers who come to his orchard often remark, "This is the way apples used to taste." Chambeyron was specifically referencing how supermarket cold storage demands stripped flavor out of modern fruit. Genetic differences, growing conditions, the timing of harvests, and storage conditions can transform flavors and textures.

For example, some consumers believe that the flavor of Honeycrisp apples has declined. The popularity of this particular apple variety led to mass production, which meant longer storage times and poorer-quality fruit. In response, farmers have produced hardier strains of Honeycrisp, which may taste different or have different textures.