White Rice Becomes An Instant Flavor Bomb When You Add A Packet Of This
Rice is one of the most common dishes in the whole world, considered a comfort food on its own in much of Asia and a staple when combined with beans throughout Latin America. Those who don't appreciate rice can think of it as bland, but in reality, it's a blank slate, and one that can be easily improved with an ingredient like taco seasoning.
There are different ways to add flavor to plain rice, and it's easy to experiment by letting the grains simmer with a single spice, like turmeric, smoky paprika, or aromatic cumin. But taco seasoning is a major hack because what may look like one powdered spice is actually a balanced mixture that usually includes cumin, chili powder, garlic, onion, paprika, and oregano.
The result of using this blend is a savory, smoky, and slightly spicy symphony of flavors in every spoonful of no-longer-white rice. The best part of using this seasoning for rice is that you can follow a basic white rice recipe and whisk in about one packet (or a couple of tablespoons) for every cup of rice.
From plain rice to savory rice to taco bomb
One important thing to think about when adding taco seasoning is the salt. Taco seasoning combines several spices, and you should use it in place of salt, not in addition to it. If you're not careful, your rice can go from flavor bomb to salt lick. And if you use broth instead of water, use less taco seasoning. Also, taco seasoning often includes cornstarch as a thickener. While you can sprinkle a single ingredient like salt or paprika into the rice, if you use taco seasoning, you may need to whisk it thoroughly to prevent clumps or stop it from settling at the bottom of the pot or skillet.
One thing that usually goes with any packet of taco seasoning is heat, because who doesn't want to sweat at least a little when eating tacos? But if you wish to tame some of the spice while keeping the flavor, you can add tomato sauce or a squeeze of lemon juice to the rice as it simmers. Rice with taco seasoning can act as a flavorful side dish to serve with chicken or salmon, though you could also go full fiesta by topping your rice with ground beef, beans, cheese and more to make taco rice — and no, that is not the same as Mexican rice.