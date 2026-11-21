Rice is one of the most common dishes in the whole world, considered a comfort food on its own in much of Asia and a staple when combined with beans throughout Latin America. Those who don't appreciate rice can think of it as bland, but in reality, it's a blank slate, and one that can be easily improved with an ingredient like taco seasoning.

There are different ways to add flavor to plain rice, and it's easy to experiment by letting the grains simmer with a single spice, like turmeric, smoky paprika, or aromatic cumin. But taco seasoning is a major hack because what may look like one powdered spice is actually a balanced mixture that usually includes cumin, chili powder, garlic, onion, paprika, and oregano.

The result of using this blend is a savory, smoky, and slightly spicy symphony of flavors in every spoonful of no-longer-white rice. The best part of using this seasoning for rice is that you can follow a basic white rice recipe and whisk in about one packet (or a couple of tablespoons) for every cup of rice.