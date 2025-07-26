What Is Taco Rice And Is It The Same As Mexican Rice?

In the year 1984, a restaurant resided next to an American military base in Okinawa, Japan. The restaurant was owned by Matsuo Gibo. He had a vision of creating an affordable meal that was quite filling for the American military located next door to him.

Ultimately, Gibo had the idea to combine a popular United States meal with a Japanese staple, bringing the two food cultures together. The simple twist drew people through his doors, attracting both the American military as well as local residents. As taco rice gained popularity, it soon began showing up as a menu item at other restaurants. Today, taco rice remains a common dish throughout Okinawa's food culture and is widely shared among families.

The dish itself is easy to experiment with, allowing you to choose different toppings and spices to suit whatever flavor your taste buds crave — including different liquids to cook the rice in. Traditional taco seasoning calls for chili, garlic, and onion powder along with crushed red pepper, dried oregano, paprika, ground cumin, salt, and pepper. However, if you are traveling through Japan, you'll find seasonings common to Japanese cuisine, such as curry powder or tonkatsu sauce, being used instead.

Taco rice is a versatile dish for any occasion — including Taco Tuesday, casual dinners, or get-togethers with loved ones. Best of all, it comes together easily in just minutes.