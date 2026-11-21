Few foods are as simple as the tomato. But, despite the simplicity, tomatoes are one of the most versatile fruits out there. They're the base for many sauces, a delightful addition to sandwiches, and they can even be the star of the show, such as in tomato soup or fried green tomatoes. Speaking of tomato soup, that's the classic pairing with a grilled cheese sandwich; the savory notes and creamy texture from the soup are doubly delicious alongside the crispy sandwich. However, if soup isn't your thing, you have another option to take advantage of this classic combination: add a nice, thickly sliced ripe tomato to your grilled cheese.

A tomato grilled cheese is a perfect pairing of ingredients — much like the soup and sando combo. It's easy enough to make as well. Simply prepare the grilled cheese sandwich like normal, with butter spread on each slice of bread. Place the bread buttered-side down in a heated pan, top with cheese over each slice, then add the tomato. Let each side cook until the bread is golden-brown and the cheese has started to melt. To speed up the melting process, you can add a touch of water to the edge of the pan and cover for just a few seconds, letting it steam the cheese until it's melted to your liking. The result is a delicious, warm grilled cheese and tomato sandwich.