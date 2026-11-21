Make Tomato Sandwiches Doubly Delicious With The Grilled Cheese Treatment
Few foods are as simple as the tomato. But, despite the simplicity, tomatoes are one of the most versatile fruits out there. They're the base for many sauces, a delightful addition to sandwiches, and they can even be the star of the show, such as in tomato soup or fried green tomatoes. Speaking of tomato soup, that's the classic pairing with a grilled cheese sandwich; the savory notes and creamy texture from the soup are doubly delicious alongside the crispy sandwich. However, if soup isn't your thing, you have another option to take advantage of this classic combination: add a nice, thickly sliced ripe tomato to your grilled cheese.
A tomato grilled cheese is a perfect pairing of ingredients — much like the soup and sando combo. It's easy enough to make as well. Simply prepare the grilled cheese sandwich like normal, with butter spread on each slice of bread. Place the bread buttered-side down in a heated pan, top with cheese over each slice, then add the tomato. Let each side cook until the bread is golden-brown and the cheese has started to melt. To speed up the melting process, you can add a touch of water to the edge of the pan and cover for just a few seconds, letting it steam the cheese until it's melted to your liking. The result is a delicious, warm grilled cheese and tomato sandwich.
Other ways to make your grilled cheese and tomato sandwich even better
The classic grilled cheese sandwich typically uses American cheese, but you have so many other options when it comes to flavor combinations because of the versatility of tomatoes. Cheddar is another easy choice because the rich, juicy tomatoes hold up well, even when paired with sharper cheeses. Gruyère adds a nutty element to the sandwich, and you can never go wrong with mozzarella — think about a margherita pizza, but in sandwich form.
Adding sauce is another way to amp up the flavor on your grilled cheese and tomato sandwich. A basil pesto makes perfect sense, but you might also consider a garlic aioli, an onion jam, a balsamic glaze, or something as easy as a store-bought ranch dressing. You might even try out a smoky barbecue sauce. While you're at it, throw in a few slices of bacon, perhaps with a little crispy lettuce, for a makeshift BLT with cheese.
Let's be honest, tomatoes are delicious on their own, but they're especially delicious when added to a sandwich with melted cheese. If you have access to locally grown tomatoes, or some of those colorful, even more flavorful heirloom tomatoes, that's even better. The moral of the story here is that tomatoes are awesome, and delicious, and perfect for almost anything.