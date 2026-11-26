Roast potatoes are a tried-and-true classic. Delicious alongside many different meals, often doused in butter or oil and herbs, this easy recipe makes for a tasty side dish. For those who may be partial to the earthy, herby flavors of rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes, there's another simple way to upgrade the spuds without any extra effort. If you're particularly fond of onion, you'll want to give your roast potatoes a sprinkling of Lipton onion soup and dip mix for a unique side bursting with umami that everyone will love.

Due to the complementary earthiness of onions and potatoes, they naturally pair well together. The blend works well across various dishes, as potatoes can be quite a neutral vegetable. You may also want to combine this mix with a few other herbs and spices for optimal flavor. Add garlic powder and pepper, as well as olive oil to help with crispiness during baking. You can also upgrade your roasted potatoes by using ghee instead of oil or butter.

Not only does onion soup mix give this side extra punchy flavor, but it also adds a bit more texture once baked. The onion bits included in the blend can crisp up in the oven, creating a slightly chewy, crunchy bite. That said, before you get started with just any tuber you have on hand, it's important to consider different types of potatoes and what they might be best for. Yukon Golds and russets will shine here.