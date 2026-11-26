Add A Packet Of This To Roasted Potatoes For 100% More Flavor
Roast potatoes are a tried-and-true classic. Delicious alongside many different meals, often doused in butter or oil and herbs, this easy recipe makes for a tasty side dish. For those who may be partial to the earthy, herby flavors of rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes, there's another simple way to upgrade the spuds without any extra effort. If you're particularly fond of onion, you'll want to give your roast potatoes a sprinkling of Lipton onion soup and dip mix for a unique side bursting with umami that everyone will love.
Due to the complementary earthiness of onions and potatoes, they naturally pair well together. The blend works well across various dishes, as potatoes can be quite a neutral vegetable. You may also want to combine this mix with a few other herbs and spices for optimal flavor. Add garlic powder and pepper, as well as olive oil to help with crispiness during baking. You can also upgrade your roasted potatoes by using ghee instead of oil or butter.
Not only does onion soup mix give this side extra punchy flavor, but it also adds a bit more texture once baked. The onion bits included in the blend can crisp up in the oven, creating a slightly chewy, crunchy bite. That said, before you get started with just any tuber you have on hand, it's important to consider different types of potatoes and what they might be best for. Yukon Golds and russets will shine here.
Keep a few smart tips in mind before roasting
When gathering your ingredients, make sure to consider the amount you'll need based on who you'll be cooking for. If you're prepping for a larger group, you'll probably want to grab two packets of onion soup mix. The number of packets you use will also depend on how strongly you want the onion flavor to come through, but one packet per 2 pounds of potatoes is a good starting ratio.
This recipe tends to work best when the potatoes are cut into small cubes, but if you prefer larger chunks, opt for a rougher chop. Just make sure you factor in the additional cooking time needed for larger pieces. Many recipes call for a baking time of anywhere between 30 and 45 minutes, but that can be adjusted based on the size of your potato chunks and the level of crispiness you're after. You can also either peel the potatoes or leave the skin on for additional texture.
Once you combine all your seasonings and oil, make sure to mix well for evenly coated potatoes. When you're ready to roast, don't forget to spray your baking sheet with cooking oil to prevent sticking. Alternatively, you could also give it a good coating of butter, vegetable oil, or shortening to help the potatoes release from the pan once finished.