Take Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib To The Next Level With Just One Request
One of the more decadent pieces of meat you can order off a steakhouse menu is prime rib. It's known for deep flavor and rich marbling, primarily because it comes from a part of the cow (behind the shoulder down through the lower back and butt region) that doesn't receive a lot of movement. It's roasted over low-and-slow heat to tenderize the meat and take advantage of the juicy, fattiness of the cut.
Plenty of high-quality steakhouses offer prime rib, and you often see it ready to slice on many buffets. That said, even chain steakhouses know how to make a tasty version of this cut of meat. Texas Roadhouse, for example, offers an outstanding version that takes more than a day to prepare. The chain offers three sizes of prime rib (12, 14, and 16 ounces) that cost between $25.99 and $30.99. Plenty of customers love Texas Roadhouse's prime rib as is, but there's another way to take it up a notch with a simple request: Ask your server for it to be seared on the flattop before serving.
This small request adds even more flavor to an already flavorful cut by incorporating a crusty exterior to complement the natural internal tenderness of the prime rib. If this seems like an odd ask, no need to worry. Plenty of customers on Reddit have confirmed that searing the prime rib on the flattop is an option. "I ask them to sear it," a Redditor says. "I like to pour the au jus over the steak." An employee on Reddit agrees with this method and adds that they make a sandwich out of the prime rib — perhaps with those delicious free rolls?
The Texas Roadhouse prime rib goes next level because of the Maillard reaction
The prime rib ordered medium-rare — the typical temperature for a prime rib — is already a hit with many Texas Roadhouse customers. One Texas Roadhouse customer on Reddit comments, "This was the best meal I've paid for in a long time. Randomly went a few weeks ago and every bite hit so good." Another Redditor adds, "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched. It's always tender, flavorful and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain honestly."
So, why does searing the prime rib make this cut of beef so much better? It comes down to two simple words: Maillard reaction. It's a process in cooking that results in a caramelized, crispy exterior that makes everything from beef to coffee to bread (like toast) even more flavorful. The Maillard reaction is what brings the grill marks on your steaks or — when cooked on a flattop or cast iron pan — the golden, caramelized, brown exterior that covers the steak's surface.
In the steakhouse world, prime rib is one of the most luscious cuts of meat you can order. Based on Redditor comments, asking for a seared prime rib at Texas Roadhouse doesn't cost extra, so it definitely doesn't hurt to make the request. Even if your location doesn't grant it, you still receive a flavorful prime rib at a relatively affordable price.