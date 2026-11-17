One of the more decadent pieces of meat you can order off a steakhouse menu is prime rib. It's known for deep flavor and rich marbling, primarily because it comes from a part of the cow (behind the shoulder down through the lower back and butt region) that doesn't receive a lot of movement. It's roasted over low-and-slow heat to tenderize the meat and take advantage of the juicy, fattiness of the cut.

Plenty of high-quality steakhouses offer prime rib, and you often see it ready to slice on many buffets. That said, even chain steakhouses know how to make a tasty version of this cut of meat. Texas Roadhouse, for example, offers an outstanding version that takes more than a day to prepare. The chain offers three sizes of prime rib (12, 14, and 16 ounces) that cost between $25.99 and $30.99. Plenty of customers love Texas Roadhouse's prime rib as is, but there's another way to take it up a notch with a simple request: Ask your server for it to be seared on the flattop before serving.

This small request adds even more flavor to an already flavorful cut by incorporating a crusty exterior to complement the natural internal tenderness of the prime rib. If this seems like an odd ask, no need to worry. Plenty of customers on Reddit have confirmed that searing the prime rib on the flattop is an option. "I ask them to sear it," a Redditor says. "I like to pour the au jus over the steak." An employee on Reddit agrees with this method and adds that they make a sandwich out of the prime rib — perhaps with those delicious free rolls?