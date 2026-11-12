Skip Greek Yogurt — Parfaits Are Miles More Delicious Paired With This Italian Cheese

When you're craving something creamy, fruity, and simple, parfaits fit the bill. Often eschewed in favor of richer desserts like ice cream sundaes or lighter fare like low-effort meal-prepped smoothies, parfaits are equal parts dessert, brunch, and indulgent snack. Even better, if you're tired of compensating for the overt tartness of Greek yogurt, there's nothing stopping you from swapping it out for equally creamy but less sour ricotta cheese.

Ricotta is already a great substitute for Greek yogurt in baked goods, and it really shines in this fruity layered snack. Though higher in fat than Greek yogurt, ricotta cheese is a surprising protein powerhouse, with both dairy products providing roughly the same amount per ½-cup serving. That means you can load up your parfaits with neutral-tasting, velvety richness without sacrificing satiety.

Additionally, for those who aren't fans of ricotta's grainy texture, it's fairly easy to make smooth and creamy whipped ricotta that's beautifully silky and airy. Blended with honey and layered between syrupy, macerated berries and sliced almonds, it's a delicious way to use up leftover ricotta from ravioli-making and makes for a simple, sophisticated treat you can whip up in minutes.