You're Doing It All Wrong: A Unique Way To Store Fresh Garlic And Ginger

Garlic and ginger are both incredibly versatile ingredients that can add a flavorful boost to many of your favorite foods. So why is keeping them stocked in your kitchen so annoying? Garlic often comes in little sleeves with way more than you need, and the portions you don't use tend to perish quickly. Ginger meanwhile has very thin skin and can decay quickly if around too much moisture or rapidly become shriveled if around too little of it. Either way, nobody wants mushy, flavorless, or dried-out garlic or ginger, which is why Chowhound's own chef Josh Donelson is here to save the day with how to store them properly and avoid waste. In this handy You're Doing it All Wrong video, Josh grabs a few basic items you most likely already have in your kitchen and demonstrates how to easily prep and store garlic and ginger so they stay fresh while being ready to go whenever you need it.

Conveniently, Donelson will also show how a lot of the same tips for garlic also apply to ginger — so, if you like having both on hand, you don't need to do a ton of extra steps for each. No more throwing money away on wasted ginger or garlic heads, or perhaps worse, spending more than than you need to on pre-minced, pre-preserved stuff in a bottle from the store! Whether you store your garlic alongside ginger is ultimately up to you of course, but as Josh says, the process for each "couldn't be easier."