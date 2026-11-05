Turn Grilled Cheese Into A Hearty Sandwich By Adding This Classic Canned Meat (It's Not Spam)
Grilled cheese is the king of comfort food. But add some corned beef, and you've got yourself a hearty sandwich with savory depth. Corned beef is made out of cured beef brisket, with the addition of herbs and spices, including black peppercorn and bay leaf, and it can usually be procured at your local deli. It's popularly eaten on St. Patrick's Day in the U.S., served alongside cabbage. Beyond popular recipes such as corned beef hash, corned beef fits right in a grilled cheese sandwich with its bold, meaty flavor. Together, the meat and cheese flavor profiles will highlight pronounced salty and savory notes, with pleasant textures swirling in your mouth. If you want a meaty addition to turn grilled cheese into a hearty meal, you're looking at a winner.
Top your go-to grilled cheese sandwich recipe with corned beef if you want something straightforward. However, those with adventurous palates might want something with a bit more pizzazz, in which case you might want to slice a generous amount of onions and sauté them in unsalted butter. It should develop a beautiful caramelization, which is a sign that you can start adding a splash of beer. You can use your leftover beer in the kitchen to add depth and complexity, and add a dollop of stone-ground mustard and Worcestershire sauce to seal the deal. Introduce the strips of corned beef to the pan, making sure to give them a good mixing for even flavor, and add the mixture to your toasted bread with melted cheese.
Make a successful corned beef and grilled cheese sandwich with these tips
A rustic bread is always a great idea if you're making grilled cheese, and you can't go wrong with the sturdiness of rye bread. Grilled cheese is made even more flavorful when you use this type of bread, as it holds its own even when paired with the gooey sandwich, keeping its crisp interior even after cooking. The pleasant airy texture of focaccia and the chewiness of sourdough also work. Since the flavor of corned beef is robustly savory, you'll want a complementary cheese, as a too-subtle flavor will disappear behind the meat's richness. As such, cheddar cheese is your best bet because of its sharp tang. Jarlsberg cheese is another option, and it falls between nutty and sweet. To introduce a roasted taste with mild chocolate and coffee flavors, you can use stout beer for your onions. A lager is another option, as it pairs perfectly with beef for its malty character.
You can serve your corned beef grilled cheese sandwich with classic sides like fries and potato chips. For something more festive, which can also boost the heartiness of your whole meal, potato salad is a flavorful option. You can even add bits of corned beef to the salad to tie everything together. Alternatively, focus on sticking to vegetables, including carrots, cabbage, and asparagus, to round out the whole meal on a nutritional note.