Make Scrambled Eggs Taste Like A $20 Brunch By Adding This Creamy Italian Dairy (It's Not Ricotta)
Whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even as an afternoon snack — something I often enjoyed after practice in my younger days — a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs is a satisfying, delicious meal offering not only protein, but a canvas for other ingredients. One of the most common additives for scrambled eggs is cheese, either a slice of American for a bodega-style classic egg and cheese sandwich, or blue cheese for a saltier, more complex flavor. One cheese that's worth exploring in your next batch of scrambled eggs is mascarpone. Silky and velvety in texture, it's a crowd-pleasing — and more affordable — way to bring the luxury of an expensive brunch outing into your own kitchen.
Hailing from Northern Italy's Lombardy region — an area known for other rich cheeses, including gorgonzola and taleggio — mascarpone is a fresh cow's milk cheese made by coagulating cream, with the curds cooked over a low heat until they reach a spreadable consistency. You may recognize it as the silky white layer in tiramisu; the texture is similar to that of cream cheese, but its flavor is milder, carrying a subtle tang. The primary difference between mascarpone and cream cheese is their fat content. While standard cream cheese is made with a combination of milk and cream, mascarpone is made primarily of full-fat cream and carries twice as much fat. Ergo, adding 1 tablespoon of mascarpone cheese to a couple whipped up scrambled eggs adds a super-creamy mouthfeel to every bite, as well as a slight tang from the flavor of the cheese.
How to make mascarpone-enhanced eggs
The party trick is simple: As you would with any batch of scrambled eggs, melt butter or olive oil, whichever you prefer, in a nonstick cold skillet over low heat. Add your whisked, salt and pepper-seasoned eggs and stir continuously as they cook, letting soft, fluffy curds form without burning or getting brown in color. When the eggs are nearly set, turn off the heat (they continue to cook) and gently fold in your mascarpone cheese until well incorporated. A good ratio for those new to the Italian staple is 1 tablespoon of mascarpone to every two large whole eggs. Behold: restaurant-worthy scrambled eggs in the comfort of your own home.
A couple scrambled egg tips to take note of: First and foremost, crack each egg separately into a bowl before adding it to your mixing bowl. This helps catch any unwanted shell fragments or spoiled eggs before they're added to the rest of your ingredients. If you don't have mascarpone on hand, softened cream cheese whisked with a dash of heavy cream makes for a fine substitute, delivering a similar tang and creamy texture. Finally, while mascarpone-spiked eggs are glamorous on their own, take your brunch to the next level by serving them with toast points or fluffy homemade (or canned) biscuits. Top them with sliced avocado, lox, or even a spoonful of tomato jam for a glamorous finishing touch.