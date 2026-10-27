Turn Leftover Sloppy Joes Into An Easy Comfort Meal With Just One Veggie

Sloppy Joes are such a nostalgic comfort food, but once everyone has eaten their sandwiches, what do you do if you have leftover meat sauce and no more buns? Do you throw it in a container in the fridge just for it to be forgotten about? Not in this economy. All you need is an affordable, nutritious vegetable you might already have in your fridge's vegetable drawer: a bell pepper. Its hollow center makes the perfect vessel for leftover sloppy Joe filling, turning it into a fork-and-knife dinner with little extra effort.

The best part of this meal is that the work is mostly done. Start with your sloppy Joe mixture (pro tip: make it with the right kind of beef and add some pickle juice for a tang bite as well as an unexpected flavor boost). Cut your bell peppers in half lengthwise and remove the membranes and seeds. Put them on a baking sheet or in a baking dish and spoon some sloppy joe mixture into each bell pepper half. You can also add a splash of water to the bottom of the pan and cover with foil. This will create enough steam for the peppers to come out nice and tender. Bake until the peppers are tender. The time depends on how thick the peppers are.

Don't want to make this meal in your oven? No problem. You can also make it in your air fryer or toaster oven in a similar way. It will take less time in your toaster oven or air fryer since the cooking area is much smaller than that of your oven, so keep a close eye on it. When the bell peppers are tender, your meal is ready.