Turn Leftover Sloppy Joes Into An Easy Comfort Meal With Just One Veggie
Sloppy Joes are such a nostalgic comfort food, but once everyone has eaten their sandwiches, what do you do if you have leftover meat sauce and no more buns? Do you throw it in a container in the fridge just for it to be forgotten about? Not in this economy. All you need is an affordable, nutritious vegetable you might already have in your fridge's vegetable drawer: a bell pepper. Its hollow center makes the perfect vessel for leftover sloppy Joe filling, turning it into a fork-and-knife dinner with little extra effort.
The best part of this meal is that the work is mostly done. Start with your sloppy Joe mixture (pro tip: make it with the right kind of beef and add some pickle juice for a tang bite as well as an unexpected flavor boost). Cut your bell peppers in half lengthwise and remove the membranes and seeds. Put them on a baking sheet or in a baking dish and spoon some sloppy joe mixture into each bell pepper half. You can also add a splash of water to the bottom of the pan and cover with foil. This will create enough steam for the peppers to come out nice and tender. Bake until the peppers are tender. The time depends on how thick the peppers are.
Don't want to make this meal in your oven? No problem. You can also make it in your air fryer or toaster oven in a similar way. It will take less time in your toaster oven or air fryer since the cooking area is much smaller than that of your oven, so keep a close eye on it. When the bell peppers are tender, your meal is ready.
Toppings for your sloppy Joe meal
Don't forget the toppings on your sloppy Joe stuffed bell peppers, either. That can be the best part, and it's so fun. Shredded cheese is a must. Cheddar or mozzarella work well in this instance, but you can experiment with other cheeses as well. Make sure you sprinkle the cheese on top for the last few minutes of cooking and broil to get a good brown on it.
Try some other toppings as well. This can make your sloppy Joe stuffed peppers even more enjoyable and filling. Scoop a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt on top just before serving for a cool, smooth, and creamy topping. Chopped onions, sliced jalapeños, and diced chives can work well with this dish as well.
Think about what you can add to the leftover sloppy Joe mixture, too. You can make a more nutritious and satisfying meal by adding a few ingredients. A can of beans is an affordable and easy way to add some fiber and protein to your sloppy Joe stuffed peppers. It can also help stretch whatever leftovers you have to feed the whole family again. Try pinto beans, black beans, or some white beans like cannellini. You can also stretch the mixture by stirring in some rice. If you have some leftover rice in your fridge that will make the addition even easier. Finally, once you get the hang of it, you can even swap out the bell peppers for something a little more starchy, like using baked potatoes instead of buns. Cut your baked potatoes in half lengthwise and spoon the warmed up meat over each piece to enjoy the mashup.