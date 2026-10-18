For Tender, Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon, Never Skip This Step
A juicy, tender steak served alongside buttery potatoes and other classic steakhouse sides makes for an exceptionally luxurious meal. Filet mignon, cut from the tenderloin, is prized for its tenderness and lean profile thanks to its minimal fat content. It's also one of the best steak cuts, according to chefs. Many take that indulgence a step further by wrapping it in bacon, adding a smoky, savory layer to the tender meat (let's be honest: Who doesn't love meat on meat?). But getting bacon-wrapped filet mignon just right can be tricky.
Many recipes call for wrapping filet mignon in raw bacon before searing the steak and finishing it in the oven. This approach can leave beginner cooks disappointed, with either perfectly cooked steak surrounded by soggy bacon or crispy bacon wrapped around an overcooked filet. Fortunately, there's a way to get the best of both worlds: by parcooking your bacon.
Parcooking means partially cooking an ingredient before finishing it later. Restaurants commonly use this method to prep dishes ahead of service, helping cooks keep orders moving when things get busy. Parcooking bacon before wrapping it around a juicy filet mignon lets you finish cooking the steak at a high temperature for less time since the bacon is already partially cooked. The result is a steak that reaches your desired doneness while the bacon crisps up beautifully.
How to put this method to work
To make restaurant-worthy bacon-wrapped filet mignon, start by searing strips of your favorite bacon in a skillet until they turn golden, but remain pliable. Set them aside, then season your filets generously with salt and pepper. Sear the steaks on both sides, wrap each one with a strip of parcooked bacon, and secure the bacon with toothpicks. Transfer the filets to a 450 degree Fahrenheit oven to finish cooking, checking for doneness after about seven minutes. For medium-rare, aim for an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping in mind that the steaks continue to cook as they rest. An instant-read thermometer is your best bet for an exact temperature. Enjoy your filet mignon glory as is, top it with a slab of compound butter, or serve it with a creamy portobello mushroom sauce a la Texas Roadhouse. Either way, your efforts deserve a celebration of epic proportions.
A few tips for first-timers. Filet mignon can come with a hefty price tag, so consider bistro steak as a more budget-friendly alternative with comparable tenderness. Always let your meat — including the bacon — come to room temperature prior to cooking to ensure the juiciest end result. The thicker the bacon, the longer it takes to crisp in the oven, making parcooking especially important. Finally, don't skip the rest. Let your steaks sit for at least five minutes before serving to give the juices time to redistribute, helping keep the meat tender and moist.