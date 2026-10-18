For Tender, Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon, Never Skip This Step

A juicy, tender steak served alongside buttery potatoes and other classic steakhouse sides makes for an exceptionally luxurious meal. Filet mignon, cut from the tenderloin, is prized for its tenderness and lean profile thanks to its minimal fat content. It's also one of the best steak cuts, according to chefs. Many take that indulgence a step further by wrapping it in bacon, adding a smoky, savory layer to the tender meat (let's be honest: Who doesn't love meat on meat?). But getting bacon-wrapped filet mignon just right can be tricky.

Many recipes call for wrapping filet mignon in raw bacon before searing the steak and finishing it in the oven. This approach can leave beginner cooks disappointed, with either perfectly cooked steak surrounded by soggy bacon or crispy bacon wrapped around an overcooked filet. Fortunately, there's a way to get the best of both worlds: by parcooking your bacon.

Parcooking means partially cooking an ingredient before finishing it later. Restaurants commonly use this method to prep dishes ahead of service, helping cooks keep orders moving when things get busy. Parcooking bacon before wrapping it around a juicy filet mignon lets you finish cooking the steak at a high temperature for less time since the bacon is already partially cooked. The result is a steak that reaches your desired doneness while the bacon crisps up beautifully.