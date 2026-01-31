This Underrated Steak Shares The Tenderness Of A Filet Mignon Without The Price Tag
Filet mignon — the words conjure up images of a succulent, tender steak rich in flavor with almost buttery undertones. It's the kind of steak that requires the right level of TLC to prepare correctly. However, whether you follow Gordon Ramsay's expert advice for preparing filet mignon perfectly or decide to risk it all by cooking your filet mignon in the air fryer (it's shockingly delicious), odds are you don't get to enjoy this cut of beef very often due to it being less than budget-friendly.
According to its website, Omaha steaks sells filet mignon for about $8 per ounce. This could easily run you upward of $300 if you're planning a fancy cookout for a crowd, putting it on the list of cuts of steak to avoid buying for the cost alone. Luckily, there's an alternative that offers just as much delicious tenderness and rich, beefy flavor — for about half the price. Bistro steak, also known as teres major, goes for about $4 per ounce per the Omaha Steaks website, which is much more affordable for the average carnivore.
While the famous filet mignon comes from the upper part of the hind quarters, bistro steak comes from the chuck area that encompasses the shoulders and part of the neck (and so is sometimes called the "shoulder tender"). Though bistro steak comes from harder-working muscle, its hefty fat content ensures it grills up almost as velvety tender as the non-weight-bearing filet.
How to cook a perfectly tender bistro steak
When making bistro steak for the first time, avoid complex recipes or finicky cooking techniques. Stick to tried-and-true grilling and searing methods until you get a feel for it. The good news is that classic preparation methods yield a truly delicious main dish you may want to make on repeat — and can, due to its affordable price. The lush fat inside the steak keeps it tender, especially if you rest it properly after developing that perfect, lightly charred crust on the outside.
Once you have the basics down, it's time to discover just how versatile bistro steak can be. Though it's a bit tougher than filet mignon, its higher fat content ensures it can withstand a range of cooking techniques without becoming tough or dry. That means you can finally employ Alton Brown's clever hack for soaking grilling skewers to make juicy, tender bistro steak kebabs, or slice it into cubes to toss into your favorite fried rice or stir-fry dish. It infuses your dish with a hefty dose of meaty flavor by coating the other ingredients in rich fat. Due to its bold, almost gamey flavor, bistro steak also holds up to marinades better than milder cuts of beef. Feel free to dunk your steaks in a zesty bath of red wine vinegar, garlic, and butter for a few hours prior to grilling it — your taste buds should most certainly thank you.