This Underrated Steak Shares The Tenderness Of A Filet Mignon Without The Price Tag

Filet mignon — the words conjure up images of a succulent, tender steak rich in flavor with almost buttery undertones. It's the kind of steak that requires the right level of TLC to prepare correctly. However, whether you follow Gordon Ramsay's expert advice for preparing filet mignon perfectly or decide to risk it all by cooking your filet mignon in the air fryer (it's shockingly delicious), odds are you don't get to enjoy this cut of beef very often due to it being less than budget-friendly.

According to its website, Omaha steaks sells filet mignon for about $8 per ounce. This could easily run you upward of $300 if you're planning a fancy cookout for a crowd, putting it on the list of cuts of steak to avoid buying for the cost alone. Luckily, there's an alternative that offers just as much delicious tenderness and rich, beefy flavor — for about half the price. Bistro steak, also known as teres major, goes for about $4 per ounce per the Omaha Steaks website, which is much more affordable for the average carnivore.

While the famous filet mignon comes from the upper part of the hind quarters, bistro steak comes from the chuck area that encompasses the shoulders and part of the neck (and so is sometimes called the "shoulder tender"). Though bistro steak comes from harder-working muscle, its hefty fat content ensures it grills up almost as velvety tender as the non-weight-bearing filet.