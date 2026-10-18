How 3 Simple Italian Toppings Make Burgers Taste Like A $20 Restaurant Meal

While a seriously good burger shouldn't need a tower of toppings to taste incredible, it can be elevated by a few Italian staples. Namely: ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil, which together bring the sweet, creamy, and fragrant combination more commonly associated with a caprese, but in burger form. Caprese, not to be confused with bruschetta, is a classic Italian salad that is also often made in sandwich form, so as a burger, it makes perfect sense.

And in true Italian fashion, it's all about choosing the best and freshest ingredients for the job. For the tomatoes, look for the most ripe and flavorsome tomatoes you can find and season them with a little salt and black pepper before you load them onto the bottom bun. Then, the most authentic mozzarella you can find, the better — ideally, you want those juicy balls of cheese packed in water. Just be mindful that this kind of fresh mozzarella holds more water than the grated versions, so drain the balls well, then cut into thick slices to be placed on the hot burger patty towards the end of cooking so it can soften slightly. Finally, some fresh basil leaves can then go on top of the finished cheese-topped burger, drizzled with some extra virgin olive oil.