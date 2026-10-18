How 3 Simple Italian Toppings Make Burgers Taste Like A $20 Restaurant Meal
While a seriously good burger shouldn't need a tower of toppings to taste incredible, it can be elevated by a few Italian staples. Namely: ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil, which together bring the sweet, creamy, and fragrant combination more commonly associated with a caprese, but in burger form. Caprese, not to be confused with bruschetta, is a classic Italian salad that is also often made in sandwich form, so as a burger, it makes perfect sense.
And in true Italian fashion, it's all about choosing the best and freshest ingredients for the job. For the tomatoes, look for the most ripe and flavorsome tomatoes you can find and season them with a little salt and black pepper before you load them onto the bottom bun. Then, the most authentic mozzarella you can find, the better — ideally, you want those juicy balls of cheese packed in water. Just be mindful that this kind of fresh mozzarella holds more water than the grated versions, so drain the balls well, then cut into thick slices to be placed on the hot burger patty towards the end of cooking so it can soften slightly. Finally, some fresh basil leaves can then go on top of the finished cheese-topped burger, drizzled with some extra virgin olive oil.
Give your Italian burger a few finishing touches
The combination of the cheese, tomatoes, and basil with a juicy burger patty are going to do most of the work here, but you can elevate the burger in a few key ways. For a little peppery bite, instead of lettuce, add a handful of arugula beneath the tomato. A little drizzle of balsamic glaze at the end adds the sweetness and tang that you might otherwise get from ketchup on a burger, but with an Italian twist. Just remember that less is more with that. Or, for a bolder take, you could even add a swipe of pesto to your caprese burger to reinforce the herby flavors, while also adding notes of garlic and Parmesan to each bite, too. A more simple alternative could simply be to rub the cut sides of the toasted bun with a peeled garlic clove to infuse it with garlicky aromas.
Toasting the bun is essential because you want to create a sturdy barrier when using so many juicy toppings — otherwise, you run the risk of your bread going soggy. Ideally, assemble the whole thing right before serving so that the flavors stay fresh and the basil doesn't disintegrate into limp, dark leaves from the heat. It's a burger built on real restraint, and in true Italian fashion, it's a celebration of simple but fresh flavors. There's no need for bacon, onion rings, or a complicated sauce to make this burger taste outstanding, just a good burger patty topped with high-quality ingredients is all you need.