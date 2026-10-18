You Only Need One Ingredient To Turn Bananas Into A Delicious 5-Minute Breakfast

Whether you're looking for tasty, nutritious recipes to fuel your morning or simply need more ways to use up overripe bananas, a recipe for easy, two-ingredient banana pancakes may be exactly what you're looking for. All you need are two eggs and a ripe medium banana whisked together into a smooth batter and griddled in a pan just like ordinary pancakes to create sweet results that are also deliciously satiating.

The reason this recipe works is that both of these ingredients are binders. The fibers and starches in the banana and the proteins in the eggs work together to create a cohesive batter that doesn't require additional help from flour, though these simple flapjacks will turn out a little flatter and denser than classic buttermilk pancakes. They're also slightly less sweet than traditional pancakes, but that's easily resolved with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey.

The biggest difference between these flourless pancakes and the traditional flour-based kind is that they're a bit more delicate, and require a deft hand to flip properly. When you lift the edge of each pancake with a spatula, the uncooked side may still be runny, so some batter might drip onto the pan when flipping. And once you've mastered the basics, there are plenty of ways to customize these pancakes to suit your tastes.