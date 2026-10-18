You Only Need One Ingredient To Turn Bananas Into A Delicious 5-Minute Breakfast
Whether you're looking for tasty, nutritious recipes to fuel your morning or simply need more ways to use up overripe bananas, a recipe for easy, two-ingredient banana pancakes may be exactly what you're looking for. All you need are two eggs and a ripe medium banana whisked together into a smooth batter and griddled in a pan just like ordinary pancakes to create sweet results that are also deliciously satiating.
The reason this recipe works is that both of these ingredients are binders. The fibers and starches in the banana and the proteins in the eggs work together to create a cohesive batter that doesn't require additional help from flour, though these simple flapjacks will turn out a little flatter and denser than classic buttermilk pancakes. They're also slightly less sweet than traditional pancakes, but that's easily resolved with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey.
The biggest difference between these flourless pancakes and the traditional flour-based kind is that they're a bit more delicate, and require a deft hand to flip properly. When you lift the edge of each pancake with a spatula, the uncooked side may still be runny, so some batter might drip onto the pan when flipping. And once you've mastered the basics, there are plenty of ways to customize these pancakes to suit your tastes.
Going bananas with customizing your pancakes
As with regular pancakes, you're not limited to maple syrup and butter when you're infusing this recipe with flavor. You may already know cinnamon is a fantastic flavor upgrade for bananas, as are most other warming spices. A dash of pumpkin pie or chai spice blend gives these pancakes lots of aromatic, spiced sweetness, especially if you also add a few drops of vanilla extract. You can also round out this flavor profile by drizzling your pancakes with warm caramel syrup, or layering them up with butterscotch chips, allowing the chips to melt between the pancakes.
Chocolate is another natural pairing, as its earthy sweetness pairs perfectly with fruity, tangy bananas. Chocolate syrup would be delicious on these pancakes, but mini chocolate chips are also a tasty addition to the batter itself. Consider adding about a tablespoon of cocoa powder to the batter if you prefer a more uniform chocolate flavor. This particular combination is especially tasty with a smear of peanut butter on the still-warm pancakes.
You also have the option to combine these pancakes with other types of fruit, from a spoonful of raspberry jam to a generous drizzle of blueberry compote. You can also go tropical with some sweet coconut cream and cubes of mango or rings of syrupy, warm, grilled pineapple.