For Triple The Flavor, Marinate Pork Chops With These Staple Condiments

Pork chops are a pretty straightforward weeknight dinner, but their relative leanness can cause them to turn out rather bland and boring without a little help from extra flavorful ingredients. These three simple pantry staples will give your meat the exact flavor boost you're looking for after a long day, with almost no prep time required. Dijon mustard, olive oil, and soy sauce make an easy marinade that will give your pork chops a major flavor upgrade compared to a basic recipe, and trust us — you won't even need any additional seasoning.

Mustard itself brings heavenly flavor to a pork chop marinade, and Dijon mustard in particular offers its more intense acidity and nose-tickling tanginess to the meat cut. The acids in the mustard also go to work on the chop's connective tissues, ensuring flavors can penetrate a little deeper into the tenderized meat. Soy sauce, meanwhile, seasons the meat with its salty, savory, umami notes. Basically, Dijon mustard's distinctive sharpness gives your chops an attitude, while soy sauce's complexity gives them depth.

Olive oil is the quiet agent making sure all those flavors are distributed evenly on the meat's surface. In any marinade, the fat also helps balance sharper flavor notes — in this case, it keeps the Dijon's bite from taking over the dish. It also adds the right amount of fat needed to keep the chops from drying out during cooking. Overall, this is a super easy marinade, but we have a couple of tips to help you get the most out of it.