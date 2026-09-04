For The Absolute Best Filet Mignon, Follow This Foolproof Technique

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Filet mignon is often called the king of steaks because it's buttery, exceptionally tender, and wonderfully juicy, to the point it practically melts in your mouth. In general, to reach that delicate texture, 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature to perfectly cook filet mignon in the oven. However, Michael Senich, corporate executive chef and vice president of Longhorn Steakhouse, believes there's no better way to cook filet mignon than searing it on a 425-degree-Fahrenheit flattop grill.

Although recreating that same sear outside a professional kitchen can be tricky, he shared a few tips to help home cooks get close. The first step is to set your stove to medium-high heat and place a cast iron pan on top because cast iron retains heat particularly well and distributes it evenly, which is essential for a good sear. "Pat the top of the steaks dry and apply your favorite seasoning," Senich then told Chowhound in an exclusive talk. "Add a little neutral cooking oil to the pan, and once the oil shimmers, add the steak and cook for three to four minutes per side."

Meanwhile, a good-quality instant-read thermometer, such as the Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer, can make all the difference when it's time to check whether the filet's internal temperature has reached 145 degrees Fahrenheit (as suggested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture). "Always let your steaks rest for at least one to two minutes before cutting into them," said Senich. This ensures the steak stays nice and juicy. "Finally, finish them with a little melted butter or your favorite sauce."