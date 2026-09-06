Make Boxed Brownies Taste Gourmet By Adding One Condiment From Your Fridge

Are your boxed brownies feeling a bit blah? Are the tops dull and the center less than fudgy? Don't blame your box mix. You might just be missing one key ingredient that can seriously upgrade your next batch of semi-homemade brownies, and it's probably not what you're expecting. It's creamy, white, and found in the condiment aisle of the grocery store. We're talking, of course, about mayonnaise. Okay, please hear us out. We get it, the thought of incorporating mayonnaise into one of the most delicious desserts might sound a bit unappetizing. However, this baking hack isn't totally unheard of.

Many bakers (home and otherwise) use mayonnaise to enhance the texture of chocolate cake. It also works beautifully in your brownies. More specifically, it's a great oil replacement. After all, mayonnaise is an emulsion of oil and eggs, both of which add a ton of moisture to baked goods. Mayonnaise also includes vinegar, which can also help to give your brownies a tender texture as it inhibits gluten development in your batter. And no, your brownies wont taste like mayonnaise, it'll just give them a boost of moisture and maybe the smallest bit of tang. Just a teensy bit. Simply add in the same amount of mayonnaise as you would oil and bake as usual. The result will be super soft with a perfectly flaky top. It might just become a go-to hack for your boxed brownies.