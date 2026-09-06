Don't Toss That Leftover Nacho Cheese — Use It For Pasta Sauce Instead

Few things are as weirdly versatile and delicious as that jar of neon orange nacho cheese crouched at the back of your fridge. Plasticky when cool, velvety when warm, and wonderfully zesty, that gluey little blob of cheese at the bottom of the jar is one of the ingredients perfect for giving your mac and cheese a serious upgrade. It's also great for adding body, flavor, and silky texture to tomato-based pasta sauces.

There are a few ways to add nacho cheese to macaroni and cheese properly. If you're working with instant mac and cheese with cheese powder, slowly and gently rewarm your nacho cheese in the microwave or a double boiler and stir it into the mix after adding the powder to prevent your meal from becoming grainy. You can also add nacho cheese to homemade cheese sauce for either saucy stovetop or dense, baked mac and cheese; it melts and mixes easily to give the dish a dash of zesty deliciousness.

It's also common to amp up store-bought tomato sauce with cream cheese, and nacho cheese can do much the same thing. Both cheeses are soft, creamy, and flavorful, so adding that last dollop of nacho cheese to a simmering pot of tomato sauce should thicken it and add a lovely richness. The only caveat is that nacho cheese also adds a distinctly Tex-Mex undertone to your sauces, so keep that in mind when adjusting the seasonings in your sauce and while planning your meals.